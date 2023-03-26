Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after buying an additional 710,654 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,095 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 161,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3,096.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silgan Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of SLGN opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.