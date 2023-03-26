Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 117 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after purchasing an additional 190,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $192.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.