Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vericel by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vericel by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vericel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

Vericel Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

VCEL stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -80.47 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.