Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 170 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at $370,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

