Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 187 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 38.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,828 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.
PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
