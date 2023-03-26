Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 187 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 38.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,828 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 1.9 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR opened at $140.43 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day moving average of $130.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.