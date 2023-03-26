Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 51.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 34.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 407,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.11 per share, for a total transaction of $24,492,781.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,213,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,907,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,181,468 shares of company stock worth $191,218,591. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Gas Stock Up 3.1 %

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

SWX stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.11%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

