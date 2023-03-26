Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUR. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at $720,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 272,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 60,502 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at $373,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at $189,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TUR opened at $34.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $346.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.