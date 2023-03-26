Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,716,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $42,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of NIO by 988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in NIO by 4,046.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

