Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.89. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.