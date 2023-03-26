Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Trading Down 1%

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 1,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Cuts Dividend

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer.

