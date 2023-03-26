Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 4,705 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,840.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 553,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

