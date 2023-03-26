Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

