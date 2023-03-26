Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 5.7%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 275,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,311,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Several research firms have weighed in on NUTX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $683.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
