Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 5.7%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 275,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,311,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NUTX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $683.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutex Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nutex Health by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.