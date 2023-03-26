Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Head-To-Head Survey

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) and Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Pharming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals -1,353.35% -23.62% -22.15% Pharming Group 6.65% 1.08% 0.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pharming Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Pharming Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharming Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Pharming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pharming Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 783.72%. Pharming Group has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.32%. Given Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oramed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Pharming Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals $2.70 million 31.68 -$36.56 million ($0.94) -2.29 Pharming Group $205.62 million 4.78 $13.67 million $0.19 78.74

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oramed Pharmaceuticals. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharming Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pharming Group beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides. The company was founded by Nadav Kidron and Miriam Kidron on April 12, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

