Orser Capital Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $160.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

