Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 437,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,627,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $726.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.04). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $995.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $524,381.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,262.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,360 shares of company stock valued at $786,331. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at $119,974,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in Oscar Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $27,427,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.