Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,013 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 197,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Finally, Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 147,608 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.05. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.92.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

