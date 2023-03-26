Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $13.77 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AAPL opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

