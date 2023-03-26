Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Downgraded by Chardan Capital to Neutral

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ouster from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.18.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $0.78 on Friday. Ouster has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at $731,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 813,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,725 shares of company stock worth $407,536. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ouster by 543.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Ouster in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ouster by 39.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.