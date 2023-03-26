Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.82 million, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,416,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,854 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $13,962,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 183.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 455,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,863.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 376,297 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

