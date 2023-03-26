Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Trading 4.5% Higher

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.64. 302,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 556,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,839,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

