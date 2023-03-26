Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

