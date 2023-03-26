Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 27,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

