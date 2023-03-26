Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Paychex Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

