Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($12.46).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.10) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.00) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Pearson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 813 ($9.98) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 896.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 916.58. The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,463.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.91. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 680 ($8.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.36).

Pearson Increases Dividend

About Pearson

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 14.90 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

