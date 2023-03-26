Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $255,582,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Perficient by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,336,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Perficient by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,216,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 925,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,170,000 after buying an additional 102,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 23.0% during the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 557,863 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 104,177 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $67.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

