Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $46,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Perrigo by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Perrigo by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Perrigo by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRGO opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -113.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

