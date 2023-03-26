Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 76.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 151,441 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,372,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PINS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $113,645.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,188,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $113,645.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,859 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,014. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -183.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

