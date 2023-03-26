Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s previous close.

PAA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

