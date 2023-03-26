Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells $5,245,000.00 in Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) major shareholder On Chau sold 500,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $5,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,310,506 shares in the company, valued at $852,947,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.54 million. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.86%. Playtika’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 490,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

