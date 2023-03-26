PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 333.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after acquiring an additional 663,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after purchasing an additional 153,650 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Insider Activity at PPL

PPL Trading Up 3.4 %

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

