PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Invests $416,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

