Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.57. Procaps Group shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 1,004 shares.

Procaps Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.