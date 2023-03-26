RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 104 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $429.45 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $501.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

