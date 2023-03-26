RB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 856 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SYK opened at $276.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.35 and its 200-day moving average is $241.02. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.