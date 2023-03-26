RB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,085 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $189.46 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

