RB Capital Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NNN opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.