RB Capital Management LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on K shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

