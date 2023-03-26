RB Capital Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 477,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after buying an additional 170,492 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 40,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 190,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

