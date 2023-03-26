RB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYB stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

