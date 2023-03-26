RB Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,689,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,218,000 after buying an additional 2,103,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HYT opened at $8.50 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

