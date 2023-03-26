RB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 530,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 150,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 284,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 133,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.