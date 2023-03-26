RB Capital Management LLC Sells 516 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 27,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

