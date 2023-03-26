RB Capital Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Bunge by 1,628.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Up 0.4 %

BG stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

