RB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VCV opened at $9.87 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

