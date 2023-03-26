Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $915.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $915.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.71.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $820.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $753.96 and a 200-day moving average of $736.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $824.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $136,678,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

