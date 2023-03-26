Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $925.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $675.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.71.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ REGN opened at $820.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $753.96 and a 200 day moving average of $736.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $824.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,678,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
