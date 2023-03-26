Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

