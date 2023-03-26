Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.60

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.74), with a volume of 318359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.40 ($0.77).

Residential Secure Income Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of £112.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.71 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

