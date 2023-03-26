Reviewing NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NextNav and Nextracker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nextracker 0 3 11 0 2.79

NextNav presently has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 575.87%. Nextracker has a consensus price target of $40.08, indicating a potential upside of 28.47%. Given NextNav’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than Nextracker.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $3.93 million 46.61 -$144.67 million ($0.39) -4.41 Nextracker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NextNav and Nextracker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nextracker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextNav.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav -1,021.80% -56.79% -44.63% Nextracker N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of NextNav shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nextracker beats NextNav on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNav

(Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Nextracker

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

